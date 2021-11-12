OSU football: Beavers could be facing Stanford true freshman QB

Stanford has a quarterback carousel that seems to have possibly stopped on a true freshman entering Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Oregon State.

With regular starter Tanner McKee on crutches on the sidelines, Isaiah Sanders got the start in last week’s 52-7 loss at Utah, a fourth straight loss for the Cardinal (3-6, 2-5) and the program’s most lopsided defeat in 18 years.

If McKee is unable to go against the Beavers, Ari Patu would be the fourth quarterback to start for the Cardinal this season and the first true freshman to start at QB in 11 seasons under head coach David Shaw at Stanford.

McKee played a majority of the offensive snaps through the Cardinal’s first eight games. But Jack West also saw non-garbage time during that stretch, including a start in the season-opening loss to Kansas State.

“Hopefully we get our starting quarterback back,” Shaw told The Stanford Daily earlier this week. “If not, we feel great about Ari going in there and playing.”

Patu, the son of former NFL and Oregon defensive end Saul Patu, was 1-of-2 passing for minus-3 yards in limited time behind Sanders and West at the end of the Utah game. That was Patu’s first playing time this season.

“Quick release, strong arm, great leader,” Shaw said of the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Patu. “We saw all of that early on in his career, and I’m excited to get him here. And now he’s got a great opportunity … if Tanner can’t go.”

Patu played as a high school junior in Folsom, Calif., but not as a senior due to the pandemic. And with just a few snaps against Utah, that leaves Oregon State (5-4, 3-3) with not much game film to work with.

“Just look at the tape you have,” Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said of the approach his program is taking in the situation. “It’s unknown who’s going to be back there, so you watch their games from this season and last and make an educated guess on what it’s going to look like this Saturday.”

Scouting report

Smith says Stanford is solid in all three phases.

Offensively, the Cardinal is third in the Pac-12 in passing (230.8 yards per game), eighth in scoring (22.9 points), 11th in total offense (320.8) and 12th in rushing (90.0). Defensively, Stanford is third against the pass (189.4) and last in total defense (421.6) and scoring (29.8) and against the run (230.1).

“Defensively sound, been running a system that they know well and has been successful for them for a long time,” Smith said. “Offensively, they’ve got some uniqueness now. The quarterback thing makes it really hard. Like, who’s in the game, and they run some schemes with each particular guy. And they’ve always been good on special teams. The return game has caused some problems for people. Good football team.”

Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said he’s been impressed by Stanford’s ability to cycle multiple players through its defensive secondary rotation and still keep the ball in front of them.

“Teams have found success running the ball, so their passing numbers, they’re pretty good,” Lindgren said. “I look at them, they’re running the same scheme that they’ve run for years, the players know it, they understand it, They’re very sound in what they do and they haven’t given up a ton of big plays in the pass game.”

Nathaniel Peat is Stanford’s leading rusher on the season with 346 yards and two touchdowns. E.J. Smith rushed for a team-high 53 yards on seven carries versus Utah.

McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards and 14 touchdowns with a 64.8 completion percentage.

Wide receiver Elijah Higgins has 37 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek is close behind with 26 catches and 433 yards and one score. Higgins is considered questionable with an injury as Stanford tries to win its 12th straight game against Oregon State while playing at Reser Stadium for the third consecutive season.

In looking at the Cardinal’s blowout loss to Utah, in which the Utes rushed for 441 yards (9.6 yards per attempt), Lindgren said Stanford players were in position to make plays but simply didn’t tackle well.

Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray said one positive about competing in the Pac-12 is the variety of schemes the teams run. Late in the season, he said, you’ve likely already seen a version of the offense you’re about to face.

“They’re big, they’re physical. They’ll get in the heavy sets and run the ball and try to knock you back,” Bray said of Stanford. “Then they’ll get in the lighter sets and they kind of do everything.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

