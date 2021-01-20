OSU football: Beavers’ defense could be loaded with veteran starters in 2021

One other “addition” the Beavers will be hoping for is Addison Gumbs. The talented outside linebacker missed all of 2020 with lingering leg injuries as he battled his way back from an ACL injury that wiped out his 2019 season. Smith said he is optimistic Gumbs will be ready for spring practices in March.

Gumbs’ return could help fill the void left in the pass rush by Rashed Jr.’s departure. Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Riley Sharp and John McCartan will all be back at outside linebacker as well, making for a veteran group that will aim for an uptick in productivity.

Most of Oregon State’s defensive regulars were around when the Beavers finished with the worst defense in the conference in 2017 and 2018. They have helped carry the program a long way past that point, and there were times in 2020 when the defense helped the Beavers stay in games.