OSU football: Beavers' defense delivered mixed results in 2020

Who to watch next season

Alex Austin had a standout redshirt freshman season despite being one of the youngest cornerbacks on the roster. Isaiah Dunn and Wright both turned in strong campaigns, but Wright has declared for the NFL Draft, and Dunn, a senior, will have to decide if he wants to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted all Division I football players.

If Dunn and Wright are both gone, Austin will be Oregon State’s top returning cover corner for a defense that is going to have a few holes to fill.

How OSU can improve

Finding a way to generate more turnovers will once again be the Beavers' top priority. They simply didn’t get enough takeaways this season.

Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has been preaching that to his team since the start of fall camp, and the lack of interceptions and fumbles isn’t from a lack of effort. Oregon State saw improvement in several key aspects as this season progressed: the tackling was much better late in the year than it was at the start, and the third-down numbers looked much better during the Utah and Stanford games.

Now, if the Beavers can make even a marginal improvement when it comes to forcing turnovers, they should be able to take the next step forward as a defense.

