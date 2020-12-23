OSU football: Beavers' defense delivered mixed results in 2020

Oregon State’s defense delivered some memorable stops in key moments during the 2020 season. But as a whole, for a unit that had high expectations coming into the year, the performance was rather underwhelming.
It was nowhere near as disruptive as it was in 2019 and opposing offenses ran all over the Beavers.
Here is a look at how the defense fared during the 2020 season.
By the numbers
It was two steps forward, one step backward for much of the season. The good things the Beavers did on the defensive side of the ball were often negated by the head-scratching big plays they surrendered.
The defense looked much steadier toward the end of the season and strung together long stretches of really good play against Utah and Stanford. But the Beavers were leaky on third down early in the season and never quite figured out how to consistently solve that issue.
The :bend-don’t-break" mentality Oregon State adopted resulted in some meaningful moments as the defense delivered big-time stops in late-game situations against Washington, Oregon and a handful of others.
But by statistical standards, the Beavers weren’t any better this season than they were in 2019. Only Arizona and Washington State surrendered more than the 33.3 points per game the Beavers yielded during their seven games.
They were third-worst in rushing yards per game, too, allowing 217.6 yards per game on the ground. That’s nearly 50 yards per game worse than what they gave up in 2019. Avery Roberts and Omar Speights racked up a ton of tackles at the inside linebacker spots, but that’s partially due to the lack of tackles for loss the Beavers generated.
Roberts and Speights did a great job corralling ball carriers in the open field and Oregon State’s statistical outlook would have been even worse if they had not had two consistent tacklers in the middle.
One major bright spot for the defense was the improvement against the passing game. The Beavers gave up just 224.7 yards per game through the air — that’s more than 50 yards better than their 2019 average.
Breakout player
Aikili Arnold fit in nicely among a versatile group of defensive backs and was a physical presence in the secondary. While bouncing back and forth between safety and nickel duties, Arnold racked up 30 tackles — the fourth-most on the team — along with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Not bad for a player who wasn’t a projected starter out of fall camp.
Jaydon Grant and Nahshon Wright might have had flashier seasons among defensive backs, but in his redshirt freshman season, Arnold entrenched himself as a big-hitting safety who is good at stopping the run and a capable one-on-one defender.
Who to watch next season
Alex Austin had a standout redshirt freshman season despite being one of the youngest cornerbacks on the roster. Isaiah Dunn and Wright both turned in strong campaigns, but Wright has declared for the NFL Draft, and Dunn, a senior, will have to decide if he wants to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted all Division I football players.
If Dunn and Wright are both gone, Austin will be Oregon State’s top returning cover corner for a defense that is going to have a few holes to fill.
How OSU can improve
Finding a way to generate more turnovers will once again be the Beavers' top priority. They simply didn’t get enough takeaways this season.
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has been preaching that to his team since the start of fall camp, and the lack of interceptions and fumbles isn’t from a lack of effort. Oregon State saw improvement in several key aspects as this season progressed: the tackling was much better late in the year than it was at the start, and the third-down numbers looked much better during the Utah and Stanford games.
Now, if the Beavers can make even a marginal improvement when it comes to forcing turnovers, they should be able to take the next step forward as a defense.
