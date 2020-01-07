OSU football: Beavers extend Smith's contract through 2025

Jonathan Smith helped guide the Oregon State football team within a couple seconds of becoming bowl eligible in his second season at his alma mater.

But while the Beavers fell short of their first postseason appearances since the Hawaii Bowl following the 2013 campaign, Smith was rewarded with a three-year extension that will keep him on as head coach with the program through the 2025 season.

Smith took over a program that went 1-11 in 2017 and saw then coach Gary Andersen leave midway through the season.

The Beavers went 2-10 in Smith’s first season but were more competitive in 2019, losing three games by a total of seven points.

“Coach Smith has been groomed to lead the Beaver football program,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said in a release. “His impact has been significant and there is no one better suited to continue to build the foundation to a level of sustained success.

"What we saw in Jonathan when we brought him home two years ago continues to be reaffirmed with the progress shown in all aspects of the program. There is still work to be done, but I’m excited coach Smith will be leading our football program for the foreseeable future. Simply put, he’s our guy.”

