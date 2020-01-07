OSU football: Beavers extend Smith's contract through 2025

Jonathan Smith helped guide the Oregon State football team within a couple seconds of becoming bowl eligible in his second season at his alma mater.
But while the Beavers fell short of their first postseason appearances since the Hawaii Bowl following the 2013 campaign, Smith was rewarded with a three-year extension that will keep him on as head coach with the program through the 2025 season.
Smith took over a program that went 1-11 in 2017 and saw then coach Gary Andersen leave midway through the season.
The Beavers went 2-10 in Smith’s first season but were more competitive in 2019, losing three games by a total of seven points.
“Coach Smith has been groomed to lead the Beaver football program,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said in a release. “His impact has been significant and there is no one better suited to continue to build the foundation to a level of sustained success.
"What we saw in Jonathan when we brought him home two years ago continues to be reaffirmed with the progress shown in all aspects of the program. There is still work to be done, but I’m excited coach Smith will be leading our football program for the foreseeable future. Simply put, he’s our guy.”
Smith, who was a star quarterback and helped lead the Beavers to an 11-1 record and Fiesta Bowl win in the 2000 season, helped the Beavers win three straight conference road games this season and to finish tied for second in the Pac-12 North — the best since the league split into two divisions.
“I want to thank Scott Barnes, the OSU administration, and Beaver Nation for having the confidence and commitment in this coaching staff to continue the trajectory of this program,” Smith said in a release. “I’m excited about the momentum on and off the field, recruiting, academics and the support we have from Beaver Nation.”
The Beavers are coming off a successful signing day with their best recruiting class since 2013.
OSU returns 15 starters off last season’s team and had seven players named to the all-Pac-12 team, the most since 2013.
Oregon State’s offense averaged a school record six yards per play and led the county for fewest turnovers with six.
The defense allowed 13.2 points fewer per game in compared to 2018, giving up 158 fewer points, the best improvement in the program’s modern history over the course of two seasons. OSU also had the most tackles-for-loss (86) and quarterback sacks (32) since 2008.
In addition to extending Smith’s contract, Barnes said the university has made a “sizeable” financial commitment to the assistant coaches.
“Coaching continuity is one of our four pillars and is a vital investment, as are the other three pillars (recruiting, scheduling, facilities), for the long-term growth of Beaver football,” Barnes said.