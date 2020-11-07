OSU football: Beavers fall short in opener

“We couldn’t come up with any rhythm offensively… When you play a good team like that, it’s going to put you in a hole. In the end, we just couldn’t get out of it,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “I want to give credit to Washington State; I was impressed with that quarterback. He made some plays for a first start like that. They just played a little better than us and we dug a hole that we couldn't get out of.”

The Beavers went three-and-out on their first three drives of the game. Gebbia missed on his first three passes, and a couple of needless penalties set Oregon State back early.

“As an offense, it starts with me,” Gebbia said. “You can’t come out and start slow like that. You go down by a couple scores. Not helping the defense by going three-and-out and leaving making them go out there more often than they should have to. It starts with me. I’ve just got to get back to the film room, get back to practice and just get better.”

Meanwhile de Laura shone early for the Cougars. He flashed some of the athleticism that has had Wazzu fans so excited this fall on a 17-yard scramble. One possession later, he got his first college touchdown with a well-placed deep ball that found Harris wide open in the end zone to make it 7-0.