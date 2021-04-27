OSU football: Beavers' final spring scrimmage will be open to fans in limited capacity

Fans will be able to attend Oregon State’s final scrimmage of the spring season, the school announced Tuesday.

The Beavers will hold a 90-minute scrimmage at 10:30 a.m. on May 8 at Reser Stadium that will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

In order to comply with state and local health authorities, 15% capacity will be able to attend the scrimmage — or around 6,000 fans. They will be allowed to sit in outdoor seating on the east side of the stadium and in the terrace and will be asked to maintain proper social distancing and wear masks throughout the scrimmage.

Gates at the east side of Reser Stadium will open at 9:30 a.m., and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The announcement coincides with Tuesday’s ruling from the Oregon Health Authority that Benton County will remain in the high-risk category. Lane County, where the University of Oregon is located, was moved back up to extreme-risk Tuesday, causing the Oregon football program to announced that fans will not be permitted to Saturday’s spring game.

