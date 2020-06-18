OSU football: Beavers get back to work

It’s important for quarterbacks to build a relationship with the receivers and develop a sense of how they run routes and where they like the ball to be placed to have the best chance at a completion.

Gebbia said that work will begin soon.

“We’re getting ready to go through protocols where all the receivers have to wear gloves, it’s going to be one quarterback to four or five receivers and you have to throw at different parts of the field and every time you get done throwing, there’s some kind of ball sanitizer that we’ve got in the equipment room, I guess, that we got for this. So every time we throw the ball it’ll be sanitized and cleaned,” he said.

“I’m not sure when we’ll be back to throwing it all the time, but I’m excited for when we’re able to safely.”

Morris and Gebbia are both happy for the opportunity to be working out with teammates.

“I think being around your teammates, you see them and they push you,” Morris said. “I hope I push my teammates and I feel like that’s the biggest thing because when you’re working out by yourself or anything like that, I feel like I get good work but there’s just that extra step that you get when you’re going against your teammates and you have your teammates encouraging you and supporting you right then and there, so I definitely think it’s a big difference when you’re working out with your team.”

