OSU football: Beavers given go-ahead by Benton County to begin practicing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last barrier standing between Oregon State and an approved return to football was lifted Thursday — at least in the state of Oregon.

OSU has been given the go-ahead to resume full-contact practices, according to a Benton County official. The county granted permission to the school Wednesday, in conjunction with Oregon Health Authority’s decision to grant an exemption to its sports guidance.

“We’re fine with them moving forward practicing, absolutely,” Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County health department, said. “We reviewed (Oregon State’s) plans, they reviewed the needs we provided them. We looked over the data. We reinforced that we are supportive and provided that data to the governor’s office.”

Fautin also confirmed that the University of Oregon has received approval from Lane County to begin practicing in Eugene, too. Approval for both universities checks a crucial box for the Pac-12 making a full return to football, as it gives both schools uniformity with their conference peers that had already been approved to practice.