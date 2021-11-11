OSU football: Beavers glad to be staying home this weekend

Oregon State football has found success playing at home this season, winning all four in Corvallis.

It just hasn’t been the same for the Beavers on the road, where they are 1-4, with the lone victory coming at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum against USC in historic fashion. But they’ve lost three straight away from home, the last two against teams with a combined record of 6-12.

So it’s no surprise that OSU (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) is looking forward to having the home crowd’s support for Saturday’s game against Stanford (3-6, 2-5) at Reser Stadium.

“Our guys are excited about playing,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith told the media Thursday. “Our student section has been awesome all year long. Counting on them to really get us started that way from a crowd perspective from energy and all that. We love playing at home. It’s great to be back.”

The Beavers have had just one home game since Oct. 2, when OSU rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to defeat Washington 27-24 on an Everett Hayes 24-yard field goal as time expired.

Oregon State then fell flat at Washington State but returned home to play one of its most complete games of the season, matching Utah’s physicality on both sides of the line for a 42-34 win in another comeback effort.

But the last two weeks, with road losses to California and Colorado, have put a damper on the buzz around the program as the Beavers remain one win from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

It’s been a combination of mistakes and shortcomings on offense, defense and special teams that have kept the team from finding sustained success since starting the season 5-2. Struggles on the defensive side led to the firing of coordinator Tim Tibesar on Sunday. Trent Bray is now leading the defense.

Smith said earlier in the week that he has countless leaders – rattling off Trevon Bradford, Avery Roberts, Jaydon Grant and Andrzej Hughes-Murray – that the team is rallying around to get back on track.

“I think we do have leadership that knows they’ve got to play better to win,” the coach said. “We’ve got to coach better to win. We’re anxious to get back home this Saturday and do it.”

For a unit that can’t help but be shell-shocked by the coaching change, Smith said the defense had a good week of work and put solid effort into preparing for the Cardinal.

A capable opponent

Stanford has lost four straight games, though those have come after handing current No. 5 Oregon its only defeat of the season to date.

“You look around the league, win or lose, these games are tight. They’ve had a string of tight ball games, won some, lost some. Similar to us,” Smith said. “So we know you’re going to have to play well for a long period of time and finish the game in the fourth quarter. Our guys are aware of it, and just going off the last two games we played Stanford. It’s come down to the couple minutes and we’ve got to be able to finish.”

Last year, the Cardinal’s Jet Toner kicked a 39-yard field goal with 1:48 left to beat the Beavers 27-24 at Reser. Toner nailed another 39-yarder with one second remaining in a 2019 game at Reser for a 31-28 win.

Stanford has won 11 straight games against Oregon State and holds a 59-25-3 advantage in the all-time series.

Injuries

Smith said Thursday that wide receiver Trevon Bradford is probable for the Stanford game. (“He moved around pretty good today.”) Offensive guard Jake Levengood and defensive end Sione Lolohea are doubtful. (“Haven’t been able to do much.”)

