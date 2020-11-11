OSU football: Beavers’ goal of creating more takeaways continues

“Seeing Jaydon at safety play that correctly, go up and get the interception was huge for us. It did bring back some momentum at a time that we needed it,” Tibesar said. “We’ve just got to create more. You see it across the country. Scoring is up everywhere with the way that offensive football is being played. The one equalizer that you can have on defense is the ability to take the ball away. We get two more takeaways in that game and we’ve got a great chance to win.”

After Grant’s interception, he and the rest of Oregon State’s defensive backs were seen on the sideline celebrating with the Beavers’ turnover chainsaw. The big play put the ball back in the hands of quarterback Tristan Gebbia, and immediately sparked back-to-back first downs from an offense that had gone three-and-out on its previous three series.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It felt good. We practiced that all week,” cornerback Nashon Wright said. “So to see it come to fruition was definitely fun.”

As it turned out, that was the lone turnover Oregon State would generate Saturday. It wasn’t enough to paper over an otherwise subpar performance from a defense that has high hopes of being much better than it was last season.