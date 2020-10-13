OSU football: Beavers have options aplenty on offensive line

Oregon State’s offensive is a bit of an unsolved puzzle at this point.
With four days of training camp now completed, coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have plenty of versatile options along the offensive front. The tricky part for the remainder of camp will be figuring out how to best use them.
The Beavers need to replace three starters along the offensive line, including all-Pac-12 selection Blake Brandel.
It has long been assumed that junior Brandon Kipper would switch over from the right side to replace Brandel at left tackle. But on Tuesday, Smith said he would like to keep Kipper on the right if possible.
“(Kipper) has probably been more at right tackle during the first four days,” Smith said. “We will definitely be able to move him to the left if needed. Joshua Gray right now is taking the first reps at left tackle and he’s looked good. Kip’s mostly been at right tackle for four days.”
Smith and his staff consider Gray to be a natural left tackle and if he were to establish himself there it would allow Kipper to stay at the position where he started 12 games last season.
“If (Gray) gets to the point that we feel great about him, then yeah we'd love to leave Kip over at the right side,” Smith said.
The inside positions are also up for grabs, with last year’s starting guards, Gus Lavaka and Clay Cordasco, both graduated.
Nous Keobounnam started 11 games at center last year and has been getting reps there, and at the guard spots as well this fall. Nathan Eldridge will be in the mix at center, too.
“There’s some good rotation in there with Eldridge and Nous getting some reps,” Smith said. “Korbin Sorenson getting some reps at the guard spots. Nous played a little guard and center. Keli’i Montibon is getting some reps at guard.”
Onesimus Clarke was perceived to be one of the frontrunners for the starting left guard spot entering camp. Smith said he has been unavailable to practice thus far and did not elaborate further.
Pads coming Wednesday
Smith said the Beavers will practice in full pads for the first time Wednesday and will begin live tackling later this week. OSU has been in shoulder pads since Sunday.
OSU will have its first full scrimmage this Saturday.
“You know, it’s not going to be a whole lot different,” Smith said of the difference between practicing with pads this week. “We’re not going to live tackle tomorrow. But anytime you’ve got all the equipment on, it continues to make it more physical. So count on that to happen tomorrow.”
Freshman shining early
Last week, Smith admitted that players who are looking to climb the depth chart could be fighting an uphill battle this fall.
Due to the shortened spring football season, newcomers and up-and-comers in the Oregon State program have less time to prove themselves than they would during a normal year.
But that hasn’t stopped a few freshmen from catching Smith’s eye in the early portion of fall camp.
“John Miller at linebacker,” Smith answered quickly when asked which freshmen have stood out. “He’s had a good four days, made a play yesterday that showed his athleticism.”
Smith also noted wideout Zeriah Beason and defensive lineman Sione Lolohea as freshmen who have made some good plays early on. He was complimentary of freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson.
“Ben did have some good throws today,” Smith said. “I’ll give him credit on that. It was pretty wet, it was raining most of the time. And he put some pretty good shots over the middle of the field today during the team period.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
