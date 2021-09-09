OSU football: Beavers keeping starting QB vs. Hawaii under wraps

Oregon State has picked its starting quarterback for Saturday night’s football home opener against Hawaii, but you might have to wait until kickoff to find out who will be taking those first snaps.

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said after Thursday’s practice that the starter has been announced to the team.

“I’m just like, a small advantage? Maybe, maybe not,” Smith said on holding back on publicly naming the starter. “But we know what we’re doing. That’s where it’s at.”

That’s likely to be Sam Noyer, who started in last week’s loss at Purdue, or Chance Nolan, who entered the game late in the third quarter and led the team to 14 points in the 30-21 defeat.

Tristan Gebbia, who started the first four games last season at quarterback, continues to recover from a hamstring injury that held him out of part of training camp and took him out of the competition, which also included true freshman Sam Vidlak. Gebbia had surgery on the hamstring after being injured last year. Nolan started the Beavers’ final three games in 2020.

Smith said Gebbia participated in a limited fashion at the start of Thursday’s practice.