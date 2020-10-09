OSU football: Beavers kick off fall camp, adjust to new routine

Much of that can be attributed to the ‘12-hour rule’ that allowed OSU’s players to train at team facilities through August and September for a finite amount of time each week. The majority of the Beaver players have been in Corvallis for quite some time, working with coaches — which is a luxury not every Pac-12 team has had.

“The lead-up time we had, the last few weeks of getting some individual attention, coaches can be out there coaching and doing some skill development. I think that’s paid off,” Smith said.

Oregon State’s players were limited to working through drills without pads Friday; Smith said they will add shoulder pads into the mix Sunday. Sometime next week, the Beavers will begin working out in full pads and start hitting.

“We’re being cognizant of the balance of trying to get these guys in game shape and ready to play well, and at the same time keeping them healthy,” Smith said “But we’re treating it pretty similar to previous camps.”

Wideout Trevon Bradford said he thought the quarterback play was “sharp” Friday, and he mentioned that the signal callers “didn’t really miss any throws.”