OSU football: Beavers land 4-star recruit

The Oregon State football program has received a commitment from four-star running back Damir Collins out of Jefferson High in Portland.
"I'll be committing to, you already know, hometown hero, Oregon State University," said Collins
Collins (5-foot-9, 197 pounds) is ranked No. 5 nationally as an all-purpose back by 247Sports. He rushed for 2,453 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior last fall.
Collins had narrowed his list of schools to OSU, Mississippi, Maryland and California and made the announcement of his choice of the Beavers during a ceremony at Jefferson High on Wednesday.
Collins is the second four-star recruit to commit to the Beavers for the 2021 class, joining linebacker Easton Mascarenas.
