OSU football: Beavers land 4-star recruit

OSU football: Beavers land 4-star recruit

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo Orange

The Oregon State football program has received a commitment from four-star running back Damir Collins out of Jefferson High in Portland.

"I'll be committing to, you already know, hometown hero, Oregon State University," said Collins

Collins (5-foot-9, 197 pounds) is ranked No. 5 nationally as an all-purpose back by 247Sports. He rushed for 2,453 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

Collins had narrowed his list of schools to OSU, Mississippi, Maryland and California and made the announcement of his choice of the Beavers during a ceremony at Jefferson High on Wednesday.

Collins is the second four-star recruit to commit to the Beavers for the 2021 class, joining linebacker Easton Mascarenas.

1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News