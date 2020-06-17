OSU football: Beavers land 4-star recruit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oregon State football program has received a commitment from four-star running back Damir Collins out of Jefferson High in Portland.

"I'll be committing to, you already know, hometown hero, Oregon State University," said Collins

Collins (5-foot-9, 197 pounds) is ranked No. 5 nationally as an all-purpose back by 247Sports. He rushed for 2,453 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

Collins had narrowed his list of schools to OSU, Mississippi, Maryland and California and made the announcement of his choice of the Beavers during a ceremony at Jefferson High on Wednesday.

Collins is the second four-star recruit to commit to the Beavers for the 2021 class, joining linebacker Easton Mascarenas.

