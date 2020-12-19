OSU football: Beavers land former top-100 recruit Makiya Tongue

Since he took over as Oregon State’s head coach, Jonathan Smith has shown an ability to bring top-end talent to Corvallis via the transfer portal.

On Saturday, Smith and his staff struck again and landed a former top-100 recruit.

Makiya Tongue, a wide receiver who spent his freshman season at Georgia before putting his name in the transfer portal earlier this month, announced on social media that he has committed to Oregon State.

Tongue, who did not play in a game for the Bulldogs this season, will have four years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately for the Beavers.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was ranked by ESPN as the 96th overall recruit for the class of 2019 and the eighth-best athlete in the nation. Tongue is the son of former Oregon State defensive back Reggie Tongue, who went on to have a 10-year NFL career.

Tongue’s commitment means the Beavers will have another talented pass-catcher among a receiver group that already figured to be plenty deep next season.