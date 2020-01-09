You are the owner of this article.
OSU football: Beavers land former UW receiver

OSU football: Beavers land former UW receiver

Former Washington wide receiver Trey Lowe has enrolled at Oregon State.

Lowe, who played at Jesuit High in Portland, confirmed with Oregonlive that he intends to join the Beavers as a preferred walk-on.

Lowe (5-8, 195) was a four-star recruit out of high school.

