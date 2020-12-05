OSU football: Beavers' late charge falls short in 30-24 loss at Utah

Missing its starting quarterback and its top offensive playmaker, Oregon State needed a gutsy performance if it hoped to emerge with a win Saturday night.
The Beavers delivered just that and hung around late in a game that could have easily turned into a blowout.
But they couldn't quite complete the comeback on a chilly night in Salt Lake City. Oregon State fell to Utah 30-24 at Rice-Eccles Stadium and dropped to 2-3 on the season, bringing an end to a two-game winning streak that had infused life into its season.
On a chaotic night in the Pac-12 North, the Beavers had an opportunity to vault themselves into title contention. Instead, they fell behind a Utah team that entered the weekend winless and never caught up.
“We’re gonna fight for four quarters,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “I respect the competitiveness of our outfit. But we’ve got to execute better.”
Backup quarterback Chance Nolan had a shot to lead the Beavers on a game-winning drive in his first career start. But his pass to Luke Musgrave on fourth-and-8 with 27 seconds left sailed high, and that brought a sudden halt to what would have been the Beavers’ third remarkable comeback win in as many weeks.
“Personally I think I left a lot of stuff on the field,” Nolan said. “We’ll go watch the film and study it and see what i can learn from my mistakes. Their defense did a lot of different stuff, they kind of brought some pressure on me at times.”
That failed would-be game-winning drive was preempted by a couple of massive defensive stands from the Oregon State defense. The Beavers came up with three consecutive stops in the fourth quarter, including one on fourth down, to keep the Beavers in the ballgame.
“That part was huge… But at the same time we’ve got to create some turnovers. I don’t think we got any and we had some opportunities,” Smith said.
The Beavers were without star running back Jermar Jefferson, who did not travel with the team due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. That left B.J. Baylor and Calvin Tyler to split the workload out of the backfield — but Baylor went down with a shoulder injury during the second quarter and never returned.
Tyler finished with 29 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Nolan added 36 yards on 13 carries as the Beavers became the first team to crack the 100-yard rushing mark against the Utes this season.
Nolan finished 20-for-38 passing and flashed a big arm while scrambling for several big gains. But he was intercepted on his first pass of the night, and looked out of sync at times. The result was an inconsistent passing attack that failed to punish Utah’s inexperienced secondary.
“I felt like Chance played good, he gave us a chance to win,” Oregon State linebacker Avery Roberts said. “That’s all we could ask for.”
Nolan’s first game leading the Beavers didn’t exactly get off to a flying start. On his first pass of the evening, Utah’s Vonte Davis picked him off and ran the ball 35 yards back to the Oregon State 10.
But the Beavers’ defense buckled down and limited the Utes to their second red zone field goal of the quarter, holding the score to 6-0.
Later in the first half, the Oregon State defense bent once again, but didn’t break as it came through with another third-down stop in the red zone. That led to another Utah field goal, pushing the Utes’ lead to 9-0.
The Beavers joined the kicking contest one drive later when Jack Colletto’s 40-yard run out of the wildcat formation set up a 30-yard field goal from Everett Hayes to cut it to 9-3.
The Oregon State defense finally broke near the end of the second quarter when it stopped the Utes on third down from its own 2-yard line. But Utah elected to go for it on fourth down, and Ty Jordan rumbled into the end zone to give Utah a 16-3 lead.
The Beavers answered back to close out the half, though. Oregon State finished with a nine-play, 70-yard drive to cut the Utes’ lead to 16-10 — and they did it without starting running back B.J. Baylor, who was injured earlier in the half. Calvin Tyler capped off the series with the first touchdown run of his career.
But the Beavers failed to put any points on the board in the third quarter, and their late-game effort wasn't enough to overcome the early struggles of the offense.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
