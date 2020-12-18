OSU football: Beavers look to finish strong against Arizona State

Oregon State already had a tough enough task on its hands for Saturday’s football season finale with Arizona State.
The Beavers will attempt to slow down a Sun Devils squad that is fresh off a 70-7 thumping of rival Arizona that prompted the Wildcats to fire their head coach a few days later.
Keeping pace with Arizona State would be a tall order on most nights, but it will be even more challenging as the Beavers will be short handed on both sides of the ball.
The injury bug has struck the Beavers over the past few weeks, and they will be missing some key players when they host the Sun Devils (1-2) in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup in Corvallis.
Oregon State (2-4) is stumbling to the finish line of what has been a difficult and chaotic 2020 season for all involved. The Beavers will be without starting wide receivers Trevon Bradford and Champ Flemings due to injury, and their third starter, Kolby Taylor, medically retired earlier this week.
Star running back Jermar Jefferson is questionable due to an ankle injury. Standout linebacker Avery Roberts is out with a broken arm. Starting cornerback Nahshon Wright is sidelined by a knee injury, and his backup and younger brother, Rejzohn Wright, is out with a couple dislocated fingers. Backup receiver and special teams ace Jesiah Irish was out last week due to COVID-19 protocols and it is unclear if he will be available.
All of that in addition to the fact that the Beavers lost starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia to a hamstring injury earlier this year.
Add it all up and it means Oregon State is missing some serious firepower.
The Sun Devils are favored by a touchdown in the latest line, but don’t be surprised if Oregon State gives them a game despite the long injury report. The Beavers have been competitive in every game this season and their four losses have come by an average of six points.
Arizona State has held its opponents to a Pac-12 best 20 points per-game this year and nearly upset undefeated USC in the season-opener. They have played just three games, though, due to coronavirus-related cancellations.
The Sun Devils also lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 38.3 points per-game, but that number is a bit inflated by last week’s blowout win over Arizona. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had a sensational freshman year in 2019 and was tabbed as a second-team preseason all-Pac-12 pick prior to the start of this year.
He has registered the fourth-best quarterback rating in the conference this fall and has thrown for four touchdowns while running for two more.
Running back Rachaad White has run for a Pac-12-best nine yards per carry and DeaMonte Trayanum isn’t far behind at 6.3 yards per carry. The backfield duo has scored three touchdowns apiece.
Oregon State is surrendering 191.3 rushing yards per-game — third-worst among Pac-12 teams — and needs to buckle down without Roberts in the middle of the defense if they hope to stop the Sun Devils.
Doug Taumoelau, Jack Colletto and Kyrei Fisher will likely get the majority of the snaps in Roberts’ absence.
On offense, the Beavers will need another big game out of Tre’Shaun Harrison at receiver. Ditto for Tyjon Lindsey. Aside from those two, true freshman Zeriah Beason and redshirt freshman Anthony Gould are the only other available receivers who have played a snap for the Beavers this season.
The Sun Devils could be vulnerable through the air — they have surrendered 262 passing yards per game. Beavers’ quarterback Chance Nolan made huge strides last week in his second career start and will hope to take another step forward Saturday.
