OSU football: Beavers look to solve tackling issues as they go back to the drawing board

One area Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith and his staff raved about during fall camp was the Beavers’ tackling.
It sounded as though that might be a strength for the team, and it made sense as the Beavers return a ton of veteran players on the defensive side, led by one of the best open-field tacklers in the country in Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
So, what happened on Saturday then?
Oregon State missed a handful of crucial tackles that came back to harm them during scoring drives. A group that racked up a ton of tackles for loss last season came away with just three against Washington State.
When discussing Monday what stood out while going over tape, Smith mentioned tackling first.
“We had some opportunities to make tackles and didn’t get that executed,” Smith said. “We could have helped things a couple of times ... Guys getting out of a gap that created a larger space than needed to happen. It goes back to an open, set offense and spreading things out, those are tough tackles. But we’ve got to definitely get better at that end.”
While the missed tackles hurt the Beavers, there were also times where they over-committed to the pass rush and got burned by Washington State’s running game.
The most glaring instance came early in the second half. The Beavers had a chance to get the defense off the field in a third-and-10 situation at midfield trailing 14-7. Instead, the defensive front got sucked in on a draw play, and Washington State tailback Deon McIntosh ran untouched through the heart of the defense, cut up the left sideline and broke loose for a 44-yard run to set up a Cougars’ touchdown.
It wasn’t the nail in the coffin for the Beavers, but it was a massive momentum swing.
“We had an unblocked guy that goes way too wide — he creases right down the A-gap,” Smith said Saturday. “That was painful.”
The Beavers didn’t send a whole lot of pressure at Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura, and that was by design. The freshman signal-caller was getting the ball out quickly, and Smith said, from an offensive perspective, he would rather his team be blitzed when they are making quick reads and throws.
So Oregon State responded by doing the opposite and leaving more players in coverage. But doing so didn’t help much in the run game, or the pass game.
“I kind of mentioned the tackling already — that’s something we’ve got to do a great job of,” Smith said. “Anytime you play games and people can run the ball successfully it’s going to be hard. So we’ve got to do a better job. … We've got to shore up the run game. That will be first and foremost.”
Injury update
The one major absence for the Beavers against Washington State was starting linebacker Addison Gumbs, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Smith said he wants to see Gumbs practice Tuesday and evaluate him before making any decision on his availability against Washington this Saturday.
David Morris was also battling an injury last week. He was in uniform and went through full warmups Saturday, but didn’t play much. He did come in late in the game and made a clattering tackle.
Smith sees Morris contributing more this week.
Jaydon Grant had a good game for the Beavers and generated Oregon State’s lone turnover. But midway through the second half, he suffered a lower body injury and looked to be in a good deal of pain.
Grant spent the next 15 minutes jogging on the sideline and riding an exercise bike before returning to the game.
Smith said Grant practiced a bit on Sunday, and the coaches will see how he is feeling this week. But he doesn’t foresee Grant’s injury being a long-term deal.
Tyjon Lindsey DNP
Wideout Tyjon Lindsey was noticeably absent against Washington State. He was in full uniform on the sideline, but did not play a single snap. Linsdey started six games for the Beavers last year and is high on the depth chart this year. So it turned some heads when he failed to get on the field Saturday.
Smith said Lindsey was “totally available” but was a casualty of the Beavers rotating their receivers less than they typically would — in part because they were getting good production out of the receivers who played.
“That’s going to happen on occasion. Different personnel groups, receivers playing at a high level, we didn’t rotate as much,” Smith said. “But we are in no way down on Tyjon.”
Depth chart for UW
The Beavers released their two-deep for Saturday’s matchup with Washington in Seattle. There was one just one change — outside linebacker Matthew Tago was listed as a backup at that position last week but has fallen off this week.
Tago is still with the team, Smith said. But he was “unavailable” midway through last week and thus did not play Saturday. He is also unavailable this week. Smith did not elaborate further on Tago’s status.
Cal kickoff
The Beavers will play host to California on Nov. 21 with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. the game will be broadcast on FS1
Jarrid Denney
