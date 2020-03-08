OSU football: Beavers looking for a new starter at quarterback

One thing is certain when it comes to the quarterback position at Oregon State — Jake Luton will not be the Beavers’ starter when they open the regular season on Sept. 3 at Oklahoma State.
Luton, the opening-day starter the past three seasons, has used up his eligibility and looking to be drafted by an NFL team in late April.
Tristan Gebbia, who transferred in from Nebraska about 18 months ago, made his first start for the Beavers last year in the Civil War when Luton was unable to go. Gebbia completed 26 for 40 passes for 243 yards and did not have a touchdown or an interception in a 24-10 loss.
The 6-foot-2, 199-pound redshirt junior is the presumed front-runner to take over for the 2020 campaign.
The playing experience last season, especially the start against Oregon, was big in Gebbia’s development.
“I mean anytime you step in between the lines, whether it's a game or practice you know there's stuff that you can learn from now whether it's good or bad or ugly, whatever it is there's stuff that you could always work on,” Gebbia said last week after the first day of spring practices. “The quarterback position I will always say, I think to the day that I die, there's no such thing as a finished product. You know everybody's always working to get better at something.”
Having been in the program for most of the last two seasons, Gebbia’s comfort level is at an all-time high. He’s not the only one either.
“I felt like I picked up right where I left off,” he said after last Tuesday’s practice. “I told somebody earlier that I think that we might as well have played the Civil War game yesterday, it felt just like it did then. I talked to a lot of guys today and they all said that it felt just like that you know we're picking up right where we left off and we're gonna hit the ground running with this thing without any lulls or anything like that.”
Gebbia won’t be handed the starting position as there are five others competing for the spot. In addition to Gebbia, redshirt juniors Nick Moore and Aidan Willard and redshirt freshman Jackson Chryst return while redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan and freshman Ben Gulbranson are also in camp for the first time.
You have free articles remaining.
Nolan and Gulbranson both signed back in December and have been on campus since the start of winter term.
“I'm just looking for them to keep improving every day,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said last Tuesday. “They made a bunch of mistakes out there and I think they're going to learn so much from practice.”
Lindgren said he is challenging them to study the tape after each practice and come out the next time a little better.
“I think by the end of the spring, if we can stack a bunch of practices like that, those guys are going to be further along in a position to compete to play for us,” Lindgren said.
Nolan admitted he has plenty to learn and has been doing all he can, through handouts, film study and breakdowns on the iPad, to get up to speed.
“I mean I think I’ve got to work on everything,” Nolan said. “I think there's always parts of your game that you need to improve, especially at the quarterback position, it's such a critical position where a lot of things can happen. So I think you’ve got to be as sharp as you can all the time and I don't think there's ever a line where that stop. So I’ve just got to work on everything really when it comes to my feet and everything like that and then just working on understanding the plays so I'm more prepared to be to be able to do what I can do.”
Nolan said Gebbia, who he is be competing with to lead the Beavers come September, has been a tremendous help.
“Tristan’s a great guy,” Nolan said. “He's always trying to help me. I think we're both competitors so it’s going to work out for the both of us.”
As a quarterback, Gebbia will be looked upon as a leader. That leadership may look a little different than others.
“I'm a Christian and the way that Jesus led his people and it was more about him serving them than anything else, it was never really about what he was doing,” Gebbia said. “To me, if I can serve my guys the best that I can, you always want to fight for people that are that are good to you. I don't think it's about me leading anybody but just kind of bringing guys along and, really, all of us being leaders. I think that everybody has it in them here and like I said it's not about me and it's really about what we’ve got here and the offensive line, the running backs and the receivers. And again I just think it's about serving guys, it's not about leadership, I think.”