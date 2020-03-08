OSU football: Beavers looking for a new starter at quarterback

“I think by the end of the spring, if we can stack a bunch of practices like that, those guys are going to be further along in a position to compete to play for us,” Lindgren said.

Nolan admitted he has plenty to learn and has been doing all he can, through handouts, film study and breakdowns on the iPad, to get up to speed.

“I mean I think I’ve got to work on everything,” Nolan said. “I think there's always parts of your game that you need to improve, especially at the quarterback position, it's such a critical position where a lot of things can happen. So I think you’ve got to be as sharp as you can all the time and I don't think there's ever a line where that stop. So I’ve just got to work on everything really when it comes to my feet and everything like that and then just working on understanding the plays so I'm more prepared to be to be able to do what I can do.”

Nolan said Gebbia, who he is be competing with to lead the Beavers come September, has been a tremendous help.

“Tristan’s a great guy,” Nolan said. “He's always trying to help me. I think we're both competitors so it’s going to work out for the both of us.”

As a quarterback, Gebbia will be looked upon as a leader. That leadership may look a little different than others.

“I'm a Christian and the way that Jesus led his people and it was more about him serving them than anything else, it was never really about what he was doing,” Gebbia said. “To me, if I can serve my guys the best that I can, you always want to fight for people that are that are good to you. I don't think it's about me leading anybody but just kind of bringing guys along and, really, all of us being leaders. I think that everybody has it in them here and like I said it's not about me and it's really about what we’ve got here and the offensive line, the running backs and the receivers. And again I just think it's about serving guys, it's not about leadership, I think.”

