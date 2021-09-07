OSU football: Beavers looking in mirror for bounce-back effort

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and two of his players were pointing fingers back at themselves Tuesday as they rehashed last week’s loss at Purdue and the necessary steps heading into Saturday’s home opener against Hawaii.

“Just overall, first game, I thought there were some positive things that I think we can build off of and a lot of things we’ve got to clean up, and hopefully we get those things cleaned up going into game two,” Lindgren said.

His comments were in reference to quarterbacks Sam Noyer and Chance Nolan and their performances in the Beavers’ 30-21 defeat to open the college football season. But they also followed the sentiments shared by Lindgren, tight end Teagan Quitoriano and tackle Joshua Gray on the offense as a whole as they prepared for the Rainbow Warriors (1-1).

Noyer, the starter, and Nolan were a combined 20 for 37 for 251 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a sack. Nolan rushed twice for 13 total yards.

Noyer overshot several receivers. Lindgren said the coaching staff would have liked Noyer to have stayed in the pocket longer on several plays, and that movement threw off the timing. Lindgren said there was nothing wrong mechanically, just a few missed throws that Noyer made for completions in fall camp.