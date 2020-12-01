OSU football: Beavers' matchup with Stanford will be played in Corvallis

Oregon State has gained another home football game for the 2020 season.

The Beavers’ Dec. 12 matchup with Stanford has been relocated to Corvallis, the Pac-12 announced on Tuesday.

The decision was made in light of Santa Clara County Public Health Department placing a three-week ban on contact sports due to coronavirus concerns.

Kickoff time and television details have not yet been announced for the game.

Stanford announced that it will travel to Seattle on Tuesday to prepare for its matchup this Saturday with Washington. The Cardinal will then travel to Corvallis to prepare for their showdown with the Beavers.

Oregon State is scheduled to face Utah in Salt Lake City this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will air on ESPN.

