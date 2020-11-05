OSU football: Beavers prep for Jayden de Laura, Washington State

There haven’t been many instances during his career when Tim Tibesar has needed to watch the high school tape of an opposing quarterback in order to evaluate him.
But this week, Oregon State's defensive coordinator has been sifting through film of Hawaii-based St. Louis High School as he tries to figure out what to expect from Washington State true freshman Jayden de Laura.
“It’s pretty rare. I mean, this is the first start of the year,” Tibesar said. “Even if you have a true freshman that you’re playing, unless it’s the first game, the only reason you really have to go back and look at high school film is in this scenario.”
The Spokesman Review reported on Sunday that de Laura will start for the Cougars, and head coach Nick Rolovich confirmed on Monday that the freshman will take WSU's first snap at Reser Stadium this weekend.
Since he has yet to play a college game, obviously there is no college tape on de Laura for Tibesar and Oregon State’s staff to study. But at St. Louis, de Laura played in a run-and-shoot offense that is very similar to the one Rolovich deploys.
That coincidence makes de Laura a natural fit for the motion-heavy offense and also makes evaluating him a bit more straightforward for Tibesar than if he had played in a different offense.
“Obviously, we’re not looking at every single game that he played in his high school career,” Tibesar said. “But we’re looking at some of the games that he played last year as a senior and taking a look to see what his skill set is.”
A three-star recruit, de Laura is the latest talented signal-caller to emerge from the quarterback factory that is St. Louis High. The school also produced former Heisman Trophy winner and Oregon star Marcus Mariota and former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, among many others.
At 6-feet, 195 pounds, de Laura was considered a pro style quarterback coming out of high school. But Tibesar notes that he is capable of making plays outside of the pocket.
“If you watch his high school tape and take a look at it, he’s a good athlete and capable of pulling the ball down and running. St. Louis used him on some quarterback designed runs,” Tibesar said.
Scouting de Laura will obviously be crucial for Oregon State’s staff and players. But the Beavers' top priority come Saturday might be trying to contain Washington State tailback Max Borghi. He was an all-Pac-12 honorable mention selection as a sophomore in 2019 after running for 11 touchdowns and catching five more.
That production came while Borghi was playing in Mike Leach’s air raid offense. Run-and-shoot teams typically do not use their running back as a receiver as often as teams running the air raid do, and Tibesar said it will be interesting to see how Washington State blends those two schemes.
“The run-and-shoot is very different from the air raid philosophically and how the offense runs,” Tibesar said. “Even though they’re using basically the same personnel groups. I think the run-and-shoot does have more of an emphasis on running the football. Coach Rolovich and their offensive staff at Hawaii had a much more diverse running game, with different types of runs, than Washington State has used in the past. Max is an excellent player and I think that’s going to benefit him in the run game.”
Nolan the backup QB
Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Wednesday that redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan will be the Beavers’ backup quarterback on Saturday.
Nolan, who transferred in from Saddleback College in California, turned some heads during fall camp with his athleticism and ability to work outside the pocket. He has moved ahead of redshirt junior Nick Moore on the depth chart, but Moore will also be available this Saturday, Lindgren said.
“He really didn’t have much of spring,” Lindgren said of Nolan. “So I think (during the second and third week of fall camp) things started to slow down for him a little bit. Once we got most of our install in and he was starting to see things twice, three times, he was thinking less and was just able to go out and play. I thought he did some nice things in the last scrimmage. He brings a little bit of experience from Saddleback at the college level. We felt like he gave us a chance right now, so we’re rolling with him as the No. 2.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
