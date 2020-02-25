OSU football: Beavers promote assistant coaches Bray, Pitre

Oregon State linebackers coach Trent Bray and running backs coach Michael Pitre have been promoted, head coach Jonathan Smith announced Tuesday.

Bray, entering his sixth season as a member of the coaching staff, and third with Smith's program, adds assistant head coach to his responsibilities. He has also coached at Nebraska and Arizona State following a playing career that saw him appear in 34 consecutive games as a linebacker for the Beavers.

"Working with coach Bray for over two years, I recognize the value in his wealth of experience makes him a great resource for me to bounce ideas off," Smith said. "I love his passion and the perspective he brings to our conversations."

Pitre, also a third-year assistant coach, has added the duties of recruiting coordinator. Pitre is native of Fontana, California, and was a four-year letterman running back at UCLA. Pitre's coaching experience also includes tenures at Colorado, Montana State, as an intern with the New England Patriots, and in the California high school ranks.

"Coach Pitre is a tremendous recruiter and his influence on our recruiting staff will provide great vision, direction and growth," Smith said. "He is exceptional and connecting with people and building relationships with coaches and young men."