OSU football: Beavers' quarterback competition could be more competitive than in years past

“I like Tristan — he’s one of the smarter, more knowledgeable QB’s,” Lindgren said. “He really works at it in the classroom. I think he has a really good understanding of defensive football and how defenses are trying to attack him. The game is slowing down for him a little bit.”

The concerns so far have been Gebbia’s turnovers during the install period of camp, and the offensive staff has been on him about managing the ball. But the promise he flashed during his lone start against Oregon last year has Lindgren optimistic for what Gebbia could do this season.

“You saw glimpses of what he could be in that game,” Lindgren said.

For Gebbia’s part, he is doing what he can to block out the noise and only focus on his own performance each day. He said he took a similar approach while competing with Luton for the job last year.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t trying to help Oregon State’s younger group of quarterbacks; with the uncertainty presented by the pandemic, he knows depth will be important at every position this season. He’s done what he can to help the newcomers grasp the complexities of the Oregon State offense.