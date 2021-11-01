OSU football: Beavers quickly back to work after defeat

Win or lose in college football, there generally isn’t much time spent on what just happened on the playing field.
Oregon State arrived home late Saturday night after that day’s 39-25 Pac-12 defeat at California. The Beavers (5-3, 3-2) were back on the field Sunday afternoon for a recovery practice as preparations for this Saturday’s game at Colorado began.
After watching film, OSU coach Jonathan Smith said Monday there were plays in all three phases of the game against California that led to the loss.
Smith said he has leaders on his team who won’t shy from offering praise, or in this case expressing their disgust for what was missing.
“I think there’s some ownership on this team. Guys are owning up. When it was good enough, guys are letting each other know. When it’s not good enough, they let each other know,” the coach said. “We understand it’s a team game and we need everybody, all three phases, each individual guy. They’re competitive and there’s some extreme ownership on this team.”
With such a large group, Smith said he could feel the “mood of disappointment” as the team returned to the locker room in Berkeley after the game.
“We’ve got some guys that were frustrated … which I think is a healthy thing. You’re trying to win games. You come away with a loss and it shouldn’t feel good,” Smith said. “I thought the energy and movement at a Sunday practice — the day after getting back at midnight and we’re back to work in the afternoon — I thought that was good.”
Monday was an off day, per usual, and Tuesday begins the heavy lifting in the installation of the game plan for Colorado (2-6, 1-4).
Cal rehash
Smith said the film of last Saturday’s game was tough to watch.
The Beavers trailed 10-0 after 10-plus minutes and were never able to pull back even or take the lead, thanks in part to three turnovers. The teams traded scores the remainder of the game after the Golden Bears’ early advantage.
The Beavers’ offense had 134 yards rushing and 243 passing against Cal for a total of 377. The rushing total for the conference’s leading rushing team going into the game was the lowest by more than 100 yards since gaining 78 on the ground in the season-opener against Purdue. The passing total was the most since week two versus Hawaii.
“Really we just got beat. The quarterback (Chase Garbers) executed for them,” Smith said. “Defensively, they created some turnovers and stops. Obviously they created the game-changing play (a blocked punt) on special teams. Give those guys credit again. So we’ve got a lot to work on, emphasize, have got to get better at.”
B.J. Baylor, who averaged 141.5 yards rushing in four previous Pac-12 games, was held to 42 yards on 13 carries. The veteran back lost a fumble on the first snap of the game, which led to a California touchdown soon after.
"I know he got frustrated with himself. I know he came back and tried to battle and had a couple good carries," Smith said. "It's deflating to start that way. He had some good carries and we’ve got some other backs who can carry the ball, too."
The Beavers, who had averaged roughly 6 yards or better per carry in five of six previous games, ran at a 4.3 clip versus the Bears.
“I think Cal tackled well, guys in their secondary in particular. Getting down the line of scrimmage,” Smith said. “The creases we’ve been creating previously weren’t quite as wide. Give credit again to Cal, coming off the ball.”
Oregon State allowed 517 total yards (262 passing and a season-high 255 rushing). The two highest rushing totals against OSU this season have come in the past two games. Utah ran for 188 a week earlier.
The Beavers will go to work again to clean up mistakes that have been made in various areas of the defense.
“You can play great defends 55 snaps and have 10 that aren’t good, and it’s not going to be a good night,” Smith said. “Physicality in the tackling, especially out of the back end. We can get some guys on the ground better. We’ve got to find a way to take the ball away. In this league, people aren’t just going to give you the ball and just drop it. We’ve got to find ways to change the game and create some takeaways.”
The OSU defense and special teams have created 12 turnovers while the team has lost 13. The minus-0.1 turnover average per game is tied with three other teams for the sixth-best mark in the conference.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.