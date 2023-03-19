Oregon State wrapped up its first two weeks of spring practice with an extensive scrimmage Saturday at Reser Stadium.

Head coach Jonathan Smith had officials on the field and the offense rotated through three quarterbacks as Ben Gulbranson, DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles took turns running the team.

This was the last of six practice sessions during the first session of spring drills. The team will take the next two weeks off and then return to the field in April, concluding with a spring game of some fashion on April 22.

“I like the effort and what we got accomplished. We’ve got a lot to clean up and get better at,” Smith said. “We got a lot of guys reps, a lot of turns. Even today, the majority of guys getting turns, I liked that.”

The defense did a good job early in the scrimmage, getting stops on the first drives by Gulbranson and Uiagalelei. Chiles led the team down the field on his first drive, setting up a field-goal attempt.

The freshman has made a strong early impression since arriving on campus in January in order to take part in spring practice.

“It jumps out to you the way he throws the ball. He’s got a great arm and all that. He is savvy, smart, he’s picking things up,” Smith said of Chiles.

The offense picked up the pace later in the scrimmage and players on both sides of the ball had the opportunity to make some plays.

The defensive line had a good day getting after the quarterbacks and disrupting the timing on several plays. The focus was largely on the passing game and there wasn’t an opportunity for the offensive line to get into a rhythm run blocking.

“Having six practices now, the D-line’s done some things. We’ve got some experience on that side. It’s a group where it’s pretty competitive, too,” Smith said.

Uiagalelei raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he said a couple weeks passed between the time he entered the transfer portal and first reached out to Oregon State and when the coaches got back in touch with him.

Smith said there was nothing unusual about that delay and it was simply part of the process.

“We’re a little bit process oriented. And I think now that he’s in the program I think he appreciates the approach. We were going through a process to make sure the fit is right on both sides,” Smith said.

Uiagalelei said he was not concerned about the delay because he was focused on taking his time and doing his own homework. He believes he found a good match in Oregon State’s offensive coaches and its pro-style offense.

Smith said this system does help prepare a player for the NFL.

“What we ask the quarterback to do, he’s going to get asked at the next level. He took notice of that in regards to playing some under the center, play-action passing, running a huddle, all that we’re doing, I think sets a stage for a quarterback to be ready for the NFL,” Smith said.

Oregon State runs a very different system than what Uiagalelei learned at Clemson and Smith praised the effort Uiagalelei has made to make this switch as quickly as possible.

“Anytime a new player, new offense, it’s a lot on the quarterback. There is going to be a learning curve. I will tell you his effort on learning it has been awesome,” Smith said.

In addition to the new players getting acclimated, there are a couple of familiar faces who are learning new positions this spring. Makiya Tongue is moving from wide receiver to linebacker and Riley Sharp is moving in the other direction, going from linebacker to tight end.

Smith said Tongue did not take part in Saturday’s scrimmage, but has looked comfortable in the move to linebacker. Sharp did play Saturday.

“Riley had a couple nice plays today, had a catch over at the tight end spot. We like that move. I think he’s enjoying it,” Smith said.

After spring practices are concluded coaches will sit down with the players and discuss their progress and make a mutual decision on how to move forward, Smith said.