OSU football: Beavers regrouping after loss at regular season's midway point

After five straight games of 242 yards rushing or more (including two over 300), the Beavers lead the Pac-12 — and are 13th in the country — at 242.5 yards a game. Baylor is first individually at 113.0 (138.0 in three conference games) and tops in rushing touchdowns (and tied for fourth in the nation) with nine.

But the passing offense is 11th (199.8 yards). On the positive side, a veteran offensive line has allowed an average of just one sack per game, first in the conference.

Oregon State’s defense has been solid against the run, ranking second in the Pac-12 at 94 yards a contest while allowing an opponent to reach 100 yards just twice (Hawaii 108 and Washington 176, both on 35 attempts). The Beavers are also second in turnover margin at plus-0.8.

But the Beavers are struggling against the pass and having a hard time getting off the field on third downs.

Opponents are averaging 272.0 yards through the air (with four games of 313 or more), and Oregon State is allowing 47.9% on third downs, which ranks last in the conference.

OSU’s defense is first in interceptions at 10, led by Speights’ two, and tied for third with four fumble recoveries. The defense has 13 sacks, third in the Pac-12 at 2.17 per game.