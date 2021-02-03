OSU football: Beavers reportedly lose RB coach Pitre to Chicago Bears

Shortly after he gave an optimistic and detailed outlook of Oregon State’s 2021 signing class Wednesday, football coach Jonathan Smith was asked if there had been any changes to his staff.
Smith hesitated for a moment, then gave a somewhat telling response.
“No. No movement to announce,” Smith said. “But I will say, anytime you do anything well, people are going to pursue those people. Those conversations take place every offseason and this one has been no different.”
Less than an hour later, word broke that Smith is losing one of his key assistants.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported that running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Michael Pitre has joined the Chicago Bears as a running backs coach.
He will be reunited in Chicago with former Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce.
Pitre has played a massive role for the Beavers since joining Smith’s staff in 2018. He coached Jermar Jefferson to a freshman All-American season in 2018 and has helped recruit a deep stable of talented running backs to Corvallis.
Replacing what he brings as a recruiter, though, will be just as significant of a task. Pitre took point in the recruiting process of 2021 signees Damir Collins and Easton Mascarena, the top two players in Oregon State’s 2021 class.
He also brought Jefferson, a mostly-unheralded recruit, to Corvallis and helped develop him into an all-conference running back who is now headed for the NFL Draft after a standout junior season.
Pitre is the only coach known to have left the program since the 2020 season ended.
“I think it helps,” Smith said of retaining assistant coaches in the offseason. “That’s one of our approaches around here is to have some continuity to build on year after year. But look, I will say that some of these guys have had opportunities and that’s not going to stop. People take notice of the work getting done here and that’s part of the business. We want to help guys continue to grow their careers.”
