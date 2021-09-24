OSU football: Beavers say they're ready for Pac-12 play

Once asked about an opponent’s style in an upcoming fight, former boxer Mike Tyson said, “everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Oregon State enters its Pac-12 football opener Saturday night at USC hoping to avoid taking a wallop from the talent-heavy Trojans (2-1, 1-1) and instead stagger the home team to keep the early season momentum going.

The Beavers (2-1) lost 30-21 in their season opener at Purdue then defeated Hawaii (45-27) and Idaho (42-0), a lower-level, Football Championship Subdivision opponent, in home games.

“I feel good. I think we had a good nonconference. It ended real well and a lot to build on,” said OSU assistant head coach Trent Bray, who coaches the linebackers. “But as you get to Pac-12 play we need to keep getting better every week to give ourselves a chance to win those games.”

Measuring on-field progress changes when you’re taking on teams that don’t match your talent. But Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith says there are still ways to gauge it, as the Beavers did against Idaho.