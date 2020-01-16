OSU football: Beavers' 2020 schedule set

Oregon State will host seven football games this year at Reser Stadium for the first time since 2016. The 12-game schedule was announced Thursday by Pac-12 Conference commissioner Larry Scott.

Third-year head coach Jonathan Smith returns 15 starters from the 2019 team when the season begins Thursday, September 3 at Oklahoma State. The Beavers’ home schedule includes Pac-12 opponents Washington State, California, UCLA, Arizona, and Oregon. Non-conference home contests feature Portland State and Colorado State.

The Beavers will play two weekday night games, both on the road, at Oklahoma State and Stanford; it’s the first time since 2016 OSU has not played a home weekday game.

OSU annual homecoming celebration will be anchored with the Oct. 24 game against California and Family Weekend will be Nov. 6-8 featuring the Beavers hosting UCLA.

OSU athletics continues its partnership with the College Football Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative, which will take place at the home opener Sept. 12 against Colorado State. The annual Military and First Responders Day game is Nov. 21 versus Arizona.

