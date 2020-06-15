OSU football: Beavers' season-opening opponent, Oklahoma State, involved in controversy as players voice displeasure with head coach

“I tell you what's funny is, I was flipping through stations. I found one — I don't even know if anybody knows about this — it's called OAN,” Gundy said during the call. “It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing."