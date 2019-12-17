OSU football: Beavers set to sign solid recruiting class

Oregon State is coming off its most successful football season since 2014 when the Beavers also finished 5-7.

The ability to continue to build off Jonathan Smith’s second season as head coach begins Wednesday, the first of three days of the early signing period.

If all goes as planned, the Beavers are projected to have their best signing class since 2013.

According to 247sports, the Beavers are No. 47 nationally based on verbal commits while Rivals has OSU 44th. Both recruiting services have the Beavers No. 8 in the Pac-12.

The highlight of the class could be Saddleback College dual-threat quarterback Chance Nolan, who was also coveted by Utah with UCLA showing interest late. He has three years to play three and is expected to enroll for winter term.

Nolan isn’t the only QB who could sign Wednesday as Ben Gulbranson has also verbally committed and if he signs is also expected to join the program in January.

Silas Bolden, the brother of former Beavers receiver Victor Bolden, is expected to join the receiving corps that loses Isaiah Hodgins, who announced he will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}