OSU football: Beavers start fast, keep Rainbow Warriors at arm's lenngth in 45-27 win

“So Anthony gets all the reps this week, totally prepares and makes some huge plays for us,” Smith said, noting that Gould kick-started the team with a big third-down catch that covered 33 yards on the first drive of the game.

Added Nolan of Gould: “We knew what he was capable of. He has a lot of speed and great route-running ability.”

Oregon State’s defense had a hard time getting Hawaii’s offense off the field, allowing a combined 10 for 19 on third and fourth downs. But the Rainbow Warriors couldn’t keep up with the home team on the scoreboard.

The Beavers were in control at halftime, leading 24-7, before Riley Sharp and the defense further turned up the heat on the Rainbow Warriors.

Sharp, an outside linebacker, pulled down a pass by Chevan Cordeiro, Hawaii’s dual-threat quarterback, on the first play of the third quarter.

One snap later, Baylor ran straight ahead 30 yards for a touchdown to further build the lead.

The Rainbow Warriors would get two straight touchdowns in less than three minutes, the second off a Baylor fumble deep in Beaver territory, to close within 31-20 late in the third quarter.

Oregon State restored some order for the home crowd on the next possession.