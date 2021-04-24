OSU football: Beavers still planning for spring game despite injury-depleted positions

The solution may be to run some tight end-heavy packages, or feature multiple running backs in order to minimize the impact of those injuries.

“We can put a couple tight ends out there, a couple backs at the same time,” Smith said. “We are adjusting a little bit so that we’re not wearing out the guys who are healthy at receiver. But we’re still gonna get a lot of work done.”

Oregon State has not officially announced a date or time for its spring game, and the ability to have fans in attendance will probably depend on the coronavirus risk level within Benton County.

Smith was asked about Lindsey’s absence from practice this spring, and acknowledged the redshirt junior is out due to injury but did not elaborate on the specifics of the injury or the cause.

“He has not been practicing,” Smith said. “He’s OK. This is not a serious injury. But he has not been practicing; we think there’s a chance he could be able to within the next two weeks, though.”