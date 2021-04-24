OSU football: Beavers still planning for spring game despite injury-depleted positions

Oregon State's offense has turned into a MASH unit of sorts this spring.
The Beavers concluded their third of the five-week spring period Saturday and coach Jonathan Smith said the program is still planning to hold a spring game in some form, although it may take some creativity to pull off.
Oregon State currently has just three healthy quarterbacks on its roster in Chance Nolan, Ben Gulbranson and Sam Vidlak.
That isn’t the main problem, though. A large chunk of the receivers group is out injured at the moment. Tre’Shaun Harrison, Makiya Tongue, Jesiah Irish and Trevor Pope were all sidelined during Thursday’s practice, which was the most recent one open to reporters. Trevon Bradford and Anthony Gould have also battled injuries in the past few weeks, and Tyjon Lindsey has yet to practice this spring.
That leaves the Beavers with just four receivers who have been completely healthy this spring.
“We’re gonna adjust around our health, for sure,” Smith said. “We are not gonna just put guys at risk because we’re low on numbers. We’re still planning on having a spring game and doing things. You can adjust a little bit offensively. We’re low a little bit on receiver numbers and we’re being smart with those guys.”
The solution may be to run some tight end-heavy packages, or feature multiple running backs in order to minimize the impact of those injuries.
“We can put a couple tight ends out there, a couple backs at the same time,” Smith said. “We are adjusting a little bit so that we’re not wearing out the guys who are healthy at receiver. But we’re still gonna get a lot of work done.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Oregon State has not officially announced a date or time for its spring game, and the ability to have fans in attendance will probably depend on the coronavirus risk level within Benton County.
Smith was asked about Lindsey’s absence from practice this spring, and acknowledged the redshirt junior is out due to injury but did not elaborate on the specifics of the injury or the cause.
“He has not been practicing,” Smith said. “He’s OK. This is not a serious injury. But he has not been practicing; we think there’s a chance he could be able to within the next two weeks, though.”
Smith did relay a bit of encouraging news surrounding two of Oregon State’s more significant defensive players. Addison Gumbs and Avery Roberts have both been participating in drills this spring, and both are progressing nicely as Gumbs recovers from a major knee injury and Roberts recovers from a broken arm he suffered last fall.
Both players have participated on 7-on-7 drills and most position drills, but are avoiding live contact. Roberts said Thursday that he hopes to be fully recovered by early June and it sounds like Gumbs might be on a similar timeline.
“I appreciate their approach over the past three weeks,” Smith said. “Because it’s not easy to know that you’re not going to get into the team periods when it’s live, to still have the motivation to improve. But both those guys have been going to work.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney