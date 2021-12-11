OSU football: Beavers tackling a hectic slate in December

The past two weeks have been a busy time for Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith, his staff and the players.

The coaches have spent the stretch since the Nov. 27 loss at Oregon making their final efforts to solidify the recruiting class for Wednesday, the start of the early signing period, in addition to preparing to face Utah State next Saturday in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The team had one organized practice last weekend before the players finished up the fall academic term with finals.

Saturday, the program turned its full attention to the LA Bowl with the first of three straight practice days before heading south on Tuesday.

Smith said he talked to his group about this being the last week of this current team being together.

“We’ve got great leadership, and some of those guys will be departing. So they’ve got them locked in,” the coach said. “I thought practice showed, the leaders moving and starting fast.”

Because the Beavers (7-5) are playing on the first day of the bowl schedule there isn’t an extended period of practices they would have if their game was later in the month or in January.

But something is better than nothing.

“It’s good. It is a pretty quick turnaround, so you’re not getting the … developmental practices type thing. Any extra is beneficial,” Smith said.

This marks the first time in Smith’s four years as OSU’s head coach that the Beavers still have a game on the schedule when early signing day arrives.

Duties normally performed on that day in Corvallis will instead be completed in a hotel.

“It adds to the workload a little bit,” Smith said Saturday with a chuckle. “It will be a busy day on Wednesday because we’ll practice. A lot going on. We’ll be staying on the phone all the way up ‘til Wednesday morning when we get what we think we’re going to get.”

Presented the challenge of making bowl preparations while also ensuring those players who have previously committed to your team still plan to do so is a good thing. Oregon State is playing in a bowl game for the first time in eight years.

“We’ve got a good amount of time. We can do both,” Smith said. “You can do some recruiting and traveling and at the same time be watching tape. These guys put together a good amount of the game plan and we repped it today and we’ll go again tomorrow.”

Missing the game

It was previously announced that all-Pac-12 inside linebacker Avery Roberts will not play in the LA Bowl after having minor surgery.

Smith said no other OSU players have opted out of the game and none who missed the end of the regular season due to injury are expected to return.

Wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison will miss the first half of the LA Bowl after being ejected late in the Oregon game for fighting.

Announcing a DC

Smith said he’s still in the process of identifying a defensive coordinator.

Trent Bray, the assistant head coach who oversees the linebackers, has served as interim defensive coordinator the past three games since Tim Tibesar was fired Nov. 7.

Smith wouldn’t speculate Saturday on a timeline for the hiring.

“Obviously we’re focused on a game. Feel like that staff, led by Trent currently, has done some solid things. We definitely want to play well in this game,” Smith said. “It’s a big decision, so I’m going to take the appropriate time to make it.”

Coaching carousel

The many coaching changes in college football have drawn a lot of attention recently.

Smith, understandably, says he hasn’t followed those situations closely.

“This is that time of year. This business, when changes get made or guys choose to leave, or things of that nature,” he said. “We’re just happy that we’ve got continuity currently and want to build on that.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

