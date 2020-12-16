OSU football: Beavers' targeted recruiting approach brings in promising class

Jonathan Smith and his staff wanted to go “sharpshooting” during this recruiting cycle.
The Oregon State coaches knew they wouldn’t be able to bring in a massive recruiting class because the roster is already close to full, so they decided to use the few spots they had available to zero in on players who are perfect fits for the program.
On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period that last through Friday, Oregon State signed 11 players to the class of 2021, a group that Smith is extremely optimistic about, and one that he believes directly addresses areas of need for the Beavers.
“We did know going into this where our roster was landing. It was going to be a smaller group,” Smith said. “So we described it as being sharpshooters — really targeting in on a couple guys that we really felt could fit our place, and we were able to land those guys. It was a targeted approach this year, maybe more so than previous years.”
The group might not be the most flashy in terms of rankings — according to 247 Sports, the class is last in the Pac-12 and 110th in the nation. Those numbers might be a bit jarring to supporters who have watched Smith push the program in a positive recruiting direction since his arrival.
But it is heavily skewed by the fact that the Beavers’ class is half as large as most of its Pac-12 counterparts. What the group lacks in depth, it makes up for with top-end talent.
The gem of the class is in-state running back Damir Collins, the No. 7 all-purpose running back in the nation. The Jefferson High product held offers from most of the schools in the Pac-12 and had a handful of SEC schools calling.
Collins was a huge in-state get for the Beavers when he committed back in June, and he made it official when he signed Wednesday.
“I’m anxious to see how many ways we can use him in the offense,” Smith said Wednesday. “He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. We can run him on a fly sweep, put him out in the slot at receiver, special teams. We feel like he’s got the talent to do all of that. We’re really, really fired up on him.”
Although roster space was limited, the Beavers aren’t totally at capacity yet and might be far from done adding players. This winter figures to be a chaotic one in terms of transfers since the NCAA granted all fall and winter athletes an extra year of eligibility. Smith and his staff have had plenty of success shopping from the transfer portal the past few seasons and could still add a few more 2021 recruits during the late signing period.
“This does leave us with some availability for what comes across our plate in January for the next signing date and moving forward,” Smith said. “But we really like this group in terms of targeting. You can see almost each position is represented. We’ve got a little bit of space moving forward and we’ll see where that goes.”
In addition to Collins, the Beavers added quarterbacks Jake Blair (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) from Camas, Washington, and Sam Vidlak (6-1, 185) from Hidden Valley High in Applegate. At receiver, Jimmy Valsin III (6-3, 190) joins the fray from Arlington, Texas, while tight end J.Y. Byrne from Carmel, California and Henry Buckles, a 6-2, 285-pound offensive lineman from Hood River, also signned.
The Beavers added three linebackers to the class — Easton Mascarenas (6-0, 225) from Mission Viejo, California; Jake Parrella (6-4, 215) from Cleveland; and Semisi Saluni (6-4, 252) from Northgate High in Concord, California.
Omarion Fa’amoe, a 6-2, 270-pound defensive lineman from Salt Lake City, and defensive back Arnez Madison (6-2, 170) from Los Angeles, round out the signings Wednesday.
