OSU football: Beavers to play in Los Angeles Bowl

Gallery: Oregon State vs Oregon football 21

Oregon State will make its first bowl appearance under head coach Jonathan Smith at the 2021 Los Angeles Bowl.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State has been selected to play in the Los Angeles Bowl.

The Beavers (7-5) will face Utah State (10-3) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Aggies won the Mountain West Conference championship game, defeating San Diego State, 46-13.

This will be the first bowl appearance for the Oregon State program since its 38-23 victory over Boise State in the 2013 Hawaii Bowl.

The Los Angeles Bowl will be televised nationally on ABC.

