OSU football: Beavers’ use of transfer portal has been massive boost for program

All four look like they can contribute immediately, and all four fill a position of need for the program.

The Beavers might not be done portal shopping. Smith said they may still add a defensive lineman, another defensive back and another running back.

“Knowing the roster you’ve got better and better each year, you can find a little bit of immediate need in the portal and we’ll continue to do that. … We’re always pursuing specific positions. We want good players. We’re not going to turn those guys down,” Smith said.

Because of the circumstances created by the pandemic, the NCAA has granted every college football player an extra year of eligibility, meaning players who were seniors in 2020 are cleared to come back for another year. In turn, the portal is busier than in years past and more resembles a free agency class.

Smith said Thursday that only seniors Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and Isaiah Dunn have decided to forgo that extra year of eligibility, and both will enter the NFL Draft. That means star seniors such as receiver Trevon Bradford and center Nathan Eldridge will be back in the fold in 2021.