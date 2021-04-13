OSU football: Beavers’ veteran-filled offensive line looking to take next step after strong 2020 showing

One of the biggest indicators of the progress Oregon State has made over the past 12 months is its situation along the offensive line this spring.
Last, fall, the Beavers had to haphazardly replace three starters along the o-line during a pandemic-altered fall camp. It required some growing pains as they broke in freshman Joshua Gray at left tackle while also cycling in two new starting guards.
The patience paid off, though.
By the end of last season, the Beavers had one of the best run-blocking lines in the country, and one of the best overall offensive fronts in the conference. Gray evolved into an All-Pac-12 force on the left side of the line, and Nous Keoubounnam and Jake Levengood both delivered strong campaigns along the interior of the line while meshing nicely with veteran stalwarts Nathan Eldridge and Brandon Kipper.
Oregon State returns all five of those starters for the 2021 season, as well as a few key versatile veterans in reserve. The continuity has provided a feeling of calm this spring. Instead of searching for new starters, Jonathan Smith and his staff are anxious to see just how good the Beavers can be along the line.
“I think it’s good. Anytime you’ve got guys coming back with experience, it’s a definite benefit,” offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “I just think the more that those guys are around coach Michalczik, and they’re taking reps and they can get cohesive as a group, the better we’re gonna be as an offense. We’re fired up to have all those guys, for sure.”
Gray, Levengood, Keoubounnam and Kipper were all healthy and practicing Tuesday. Eldridge was sidelined and did not practice but his injury does not appear to be a major one. If that group is fully intact this fall, it could provide the framework for a talented Oregon State offense that needs to replace several starters elsewhere.
Once that group had some time to click last season, the benefits were immediate. They paved the way for Jermar Jefferson to have one of the best seasons ever by an Oregon State running back, and they were much-improved in the pass game by season's end.
A full spring season together should only help them improve. But the coaching staff is also hoping they get a push from the reserves.
“We feel like we’ve got some experience there, but we’re also challenging those guys to improve their game and not just staying where they’re at,” Smith said. “I do feel like we’ve got a couple young ones up-and-coming that are gonna push for some playing time.”
Smith pointed out redshirt freshman Thomas Sio as someone who has had a really nice spring so far. The 6-foot-3, 365-pound guard played two games last year, and one as a true freshman in 2019.
Lindgren mentioned sophomore tackle Marco Brewer, freshman Taliese Fuaga and Sio as players who have cut his eye this spring.
“We see some flashes from those guys at times and you see some glimpses of it every day,” Lindgren said. “They’ve just got to be more consistent to push some of those guys who played a little bit more last fall.”
It doesn’t hurt that junior tight end Teagan Quitoriano is also one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the conference. Lindgren is searching for ways to get Quitoriano more involved in the passing game this season. But the Beavers also have a talented pass-catcher in Luke Musgrave alongside him that frees him up to do what he does best.
When dropped into two-tight end formations, Quitoriano only adds to the strength of the run game.
“The combos with the tackles feel really good right now,” Quitoriano said. “We’re gonna keep working them. But as it comes around and gets to fall camp, it’s going to be a lot of time shared between the tight ends and the tackles. I’m really excited to watch us go.”
The Beavers also return Korbin Sorensen, a versatile senior who could fill in at all five spots along the line when needed. Brock Wellsfry also adds depth at the guard spots and could help offset the departure of Onesimus Clarke.
Just as crucial along the offensive interior could be sophomore Heneli Bloomfield. A transfer from Utah State, Bloomfield started four games each of the last two seasons and possesses the kind of versatility Michalczik loves his linemen to have.
“He adds to that (depth) and will challenge the interior spots,” Smith said of Bloomfield. “But I think he’s got some flexibility if we need him to play tackle.”
