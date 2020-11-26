OSU football: Beavers will look to exploit Ducks’ leaky run defense

The rivalry football game between Oregon State and Oregon may not have fans in the stands, or even an official name at this point. But that doesn’t mean this year’s matchup will lack any of the traditional intensity.

Fresh off a comeback win over Cal, the Beavers will go big-game hunting when they welcome the No. 9-ranked Ducks (3-0) at 4:30 p.m. Friday inside Reser Stadium and try to knock off the Pac-12’s top team.

“We’ve got a big-time team coming in here,” Oregon State third-year coach Jonathan Smith said. “A really good football team. … It’s a great challenge and I know our guys are excited about it, to be able to play a little bit on a short week. The Ducks have been playing really well — obviously you can see by their record.”

The two teams are flawed in many of the same ways; neither has had much luck stopping the run and both have struggled to tackle.