OSU football: Beavers will look to exploit Ducks’ leaky run defense

The rivalry football game between Oregon State and Oregon may not have fans in the stands, or even an official name at this point. But that doesn’t mean this year’s matchup will lack any of the traditional intensity.
Fresh off a comeback win over Cal, the Beavers will go big-game hunting when they welcome the No. 9-ranked Ducks (3-0) at 4:30 p.m. Friday inside Reser Stadium and try to knock off the Pac-12’s top team.
“We’ve got a big-time team coming in here,” Oregon State third-year coach Jonathan Smith said. “A really good football team. … It’s a great challenge and I know our guys are excited about it, to be able to play a little bit on a short week. The Ducks have been playing really well — obviously you can see by their record.”
The two teams are flawed in many of the same ways; neither has had much luck stopping the run and both have struggled to tackle.
But despite Oregon’s inconsistent play through three games, the Ducks have generated big plays on both sides of the ball in key moments. They looked sluggish for much of the first half during last week's win over UCLA. But a Jordan Happle pick-six to close out the first the half showed just how explosive the defense can be.
The Beavers have run the ball well this season and tailback Jermar Jefferson is coming off one of the best games of his career. But they haven’t produced much with the passing game and will hope to get quarterback Tristan Gebbia firing early.
“In order for us to have a chance and to be able to move the ball against this high-quality of a defense, we’re gonna have to get some things going in the pass game,” OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. “If we’re one dimensional against these guys, I think we’re going to struggle.”
On defense, Oregon State will look to contain Oregon’s dynamic first-year quarterback, Tyler Shough. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore leads the conference in total yards with 1,071 and is the sixth-leading rusher with 197 yards.
Combine his athletic capabilities with the Ducks’ two-headed running back monster of C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye and it’s easy to see why Oregon has racked up nearly 500 total yards per game this year.
“They have a lot of weapons out there,” OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. “There’s not just one factor that you can try to take away that is going to limit their offense.”
The Ducks are operating under first-year offensive coordinator Joe Moorehead and are playing with a whole new offensive line.
Moorehead was Mississippi State’s head coach for the 2018 and 2019 seasons but was fired at the end of last year. During his first year in the Pac-12, he has revolutionized a Ducks’ offense that seemed to lack creativity at times under former OC Macus Arroyo.
“They’ve been productive,” Smith said of the Oregon offense. “I think they’ve played well. I think a scheme that features the quarterback with his feet and throwing it like they do makes it tough on defenses. It’s the whole outfit. They’ve got receivers who can run and make plays. They’ve always been able to run the ball. So they’ve got some talent and a good scheme going for them right now.”
Oregon State’s offense will do its best to attack an Oregon defense that has surrendered 5.2 yards per carry — tied for the third-worst in the conference. That starts with putting the ball in Jefferson’s hands.
“He’s got everything the great backs have,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “It starts with great vision and then you go and start talking about his speed, his power, his explosiveness. He sets up blocks really well, he can make you miss, he can run over you, he can run through you.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney
