Oregon State’s top returning receivers are a matched set on the outside. Silas Bolden is 5-foot-8 and 153 pounds, and Anthony Gould is 5-foot-8 and weighs 160.

Bolden knows he has other strengths which make his lack of height a non-issue.

“I’m fast. … I can jump pretty high. I can go up and over people even with my size. So people might underestimate what I can do,” Bolden said after a practice in chilly, wet conditions Tuesday at the Prothro practice fields.

So he doesn’t worry about those who think the Beavers lack size at that position when he and Gould are on the field together.

“I don’t have no opinion on it. I just go out there and make plays,” Bolden said.

Last season, Bolden did just that. He caught 23 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He had his best game of the year in the Las Vegas Bowl, catching six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win over Florida.

Both Bolden and Gould rely on their speed and ability to make quick cuts to create separation from defenders. They are also both very sure-handed and make the catches they are supposed to make and some which are not expected.

Long-time football fans can find a comparison for the duo in NFL history. During much of Dan Marino’s Hall of Fame career as a quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, his primary targets were Mark Clayton and Mark Duper, a pair of 5-foot-9 receivers. Both Clayton and Duper made multiple Pro Bowls and helped the Dolphins reach the Super Bowl in the 1984-85 season.

Bolden also contributes on special teams. He averaged over 27 yards per kickoff return last season and was named second-team All-Pac-12-Conference as a returner. He said he doesn’t have any particular statistical goals this season as a returner.

“Nothing specific, I just want to be better than I was last year. Score some more touchdowns, don’t get caught by the kicker, that’s about it,” Bolden said.

Along with the other receivers, Bolden has been catching passes this spring from highly touted transfer DJ Uiagalelei. Both are from California and this is not the first time their paths have crossed.

“I kind of was familiar with DJ in high school. We played against each I want to say my sophomore year, so I saw how good he was then. Having him be here in Corvallis is great,” Bolden said.

Perhaps due to the wet conditions the offense was a bit sloppy at times early in practice, putting the ball on the ground a couple of times in team drills. But the offense did end the day on a high note when freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles connected with redshirt sophomore receiver Trent Walker for a long touchdown over the top of the defense.

Decreased grumpiness

Oregon State’s returning depth on the offensive line is clearly one of the team’s strengths. Starting center Jake Levengood was jokingly asked if that had any impact on offensive line coach Jim Michalczik’s famed grumpiness.

“He’s a lot less grumpy than when I first got here, I’ll tell you that,” Levengood said. “We talked about it the other day, we’ve got guys in the room that can be grumpy for him. If someone’s messing up, we can be the guys that are telling him that they’re wrong, instead of him getting on us. So it’s been good.”

Levengood said the group’s experience has already made a difference this spring. When the defense shows a different look, the linemen have seen it before and can communicate quickly to make the necessary adjustments. That builds confidence for the unit.

“We’re going to be ready for stuff that we’ve seen from previous years,” Levengood said.