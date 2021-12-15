OSU football: Bowl game caps Eldridge's epic college career

Because of the extra year of eligibility granted for the pandemic season of 2020-21, college rosters across the country are filled with so-called “super seniors” who are enjoying a fifth year of eligibility.

That might make Oregon State center Nathan Eldridge a super-super senior. He began his college career with a redshirt season at Arizona back in 2015. Eldridge started 10 games as a redshirt freshman for Arizona in the 2016 season and was a second-team all-Pac-12 Conference pick in 2017.

After sitting out his junior year due to injury, he transferred to Oregon State for the 2019 season. Since missing most of that year to injury, Eldridge has established himself as a foundational piece of a veteran offensive line.

Eldridge came to Oregon State at the same time Arizona assistant coach Jim Michalczik joined coach Jonathan Smith’s staff in Corvallis. Eldridge said over the past six years he has developed a genuine trust in Michalczik as both a coach and a mentor.

“I think what really sets him apart is not only being a really good — great — offensive line coach, but just being a great human,” Eldridge said. “Our meetings are about football when they need to be about football, but at the same time we also talk about real things, real things that are happening in life or, anything we have questions on, just regarding anything, he’s a guy we that can go to and he’ll give us … his honest opinion on what he thinks is right.”

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Eldridge is able to set a great example for his fellow linemen.

“I think the experience … is something that’s huge,” Lindgren said. “I mean, he’s been in a lot of football games, seen a lot of things from different defenses. Just been in a lot of different situations, adversity, and just to have that experience and maturity up front to get that group going is something that stands out to me.”

Eldridge considered entering the National Football League draft after last season when he was named first-team all-conference. But because of his previous injury history he decided it would be best to stay another year and show he was healthy and at the top of his game.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State has not played in a bowl game since 2013, making this Saturday's LA Bowl against Utah State the first bowl experience for most players on the roster. Eldridge, who was named second-team all-conference this season, has two previous bowl experiences from his time at Arizona.

Lindgren said the Utah State defense is designed to put a lot of pressure on offensive linemen to make quick decisions.

“The aggressiveness of the defense, I think, is something that stands out to me. Just the way that the defensive line really gets up the field. They have some movements, bring a lot of pressure on certain situations, and that’ll be a big challenge,” Lindgren said.

Eldridge said he and his teammates have to be focused this week as they get ready for the game.

“We’ve got to prepare the right way,” Eldridge said. “It’s really just about executing, making sure we’re doing our thing, executing the right way and good things will happen for us.”

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.