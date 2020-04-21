OSU football: Brandel, Beavers ready for NFL draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Blake Brandel has put in the work to take his best shot at the NFL.

Brandel was a second-team all-Pac-12 offensive tackle after his senior season with Oregon State last fall and Pro Football Focus (PFF.com) graded him as the top pass-blocking tackle in the nation. Yet Brandel was not invited to the NFL combine.

He took it in stride.

“My whole thing is like, just put my head down and work,” Brandel said. “The season went well. But I wasn’t concerned, all I knew was whatever happens, happens. I’m going to work my tail off and try to improve regardless of what I get invited to or anything like that.”

He’s not one to bask in the spotlight and soak in accolades. Brandel credits his work with OSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik for making such big strides as a senior.

“It’s nice to get praise, but at the end of the day the film is what matters regardless of what you’re grading out on whatever website,” Brandel said. “It’s just a ton of hard work over the offseason. I didn’t have the best junior year, so I got with Coach and worked on a ton of stuff. I think having another year with him under my belt was huge.”