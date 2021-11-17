OSU football: Bray happy with results in first game as defensive coordinator

Oregon State’s transition to a new defensive coordinator came off without a hitch, at least in the first week.

Trent Bray, who has spent 11 seasons in the football program — four as a player and seven more during two stints as a coach — was promoted Nov. 7 after head coach Jonathan Smith decided to fire Tim Tibesar with a goal of immediate improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

The Beavers (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) saw some positive signs in the 35-14 home win against Stanford, notably three turnovers — results in a statistical category that had been absent for OSU the previous three weeks.

Defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright each had an interception and lineman Keonte Schad a fumble recovery. The Beavers allowed just 230 total yards and 15 first downs.

Overall, Bray was happy with the results and collaborative effort in his first game in his new role.

“There’s times I could have done a better job communicating what personnel to be on the field,” he said. “But we got the right guys out there. They (the Cardinal) had a hundred different personnel groups to try to match. I thought our guys on the sideline stayed locked in. Our assistant coaches did a great job of managing who was in the game and when they needed to be in the game.”

Bray said because of the jobs others were doing he was able to focus on calling plays. He also credited the work on some new signal callers.

“I think it went well,” Wright said of the initial transition period. “I think it was nothing we couldn’t handle, a couple, few little tweaks. But we handled it pretty good.”

Even though Oregon State was without a quarterback sack for a fourth straight game, Bray saw a better pass rush accomplished by “a great job of executing.” The Beavers were credited with four quarterback hurries (two by linebacker Avery Roberts) and three total tackles for loss, led by lineman Simon Sandberg’s one.

Bray called the turnovers “three great individual plays,” noting Schad’s pressure in Stanford’s offensive backfield on an option play that led to the fumble.

Grant’s second-quarter pick of Ari Patu didn’t directly lead to points for the Beavers, but it got the momentum rolling.

“It was a lot of energy in the defense after that,” linebacker Riley Sharp said. “I think when you have a turnover like that, it builds confidence and allows you to go and make plays that we needed to make. So we’re just trying to build off that.”

Sharp said the pass rush improved because the players were given opportunities to attack the pocket.

“It was a little crazy to have the change-up, but we all felt like we were in good hands,” he said. “Coach Bray and his staff bring a lot of energy into the room, have a good connection with all of us. It was just adapting to someone who we knew we could trust and go from there. He brought the energy and it helped us bring the energy too.”

Bray said he decided to coach the Stanford game from the sideline instead of in the coach’s box high above the field just for that reason.

“I just think defense is such an emotional part of the game,” he said. “The defensive side of the ball, being down there and being able to communicate with the guys, fire them up and give them energy when they need it and make a source of energy for me as well.”

Dealing with a leadership change defensively during the season was certainly a hurdle for the players to overcome, especially for those who had developed relationships with Tibesar during his four seasons with the team. But at least for one game, there was no sign of any distraction taking away from performance on the playing field.

“It was fun that the players went out there and executed the plan with so much energy and enthusiasm about them,” Bray said. “That was more the biggest thing to me that I appreciated, was the way they went about their business all week, went out for the game … and really the vision I had when I saw it, they made it come to life. I appreciate that part.”

