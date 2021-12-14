OSU football: Bray has interim tag removed

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said a few days ago that he wasn't going to put a timeline on when he would name a permanent defensive coordinator and that he would take the time necessary to make such an important decision.

Well, that decision was announced Tuesday soon after the Beavers arrived in Southern California for Saturday's LA Bowl against Utah at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Smith said Tuesday that he has officially promoted Trent Bray to defensive coordinator, removing the interim tag from Bray's title.

“Coach Bray has proven himself to be the coach I want to lead our defense moving forward,” Smith said. “He has the confidence, leadership qualities and passion to make Oregon State better on the field and off.”

Bray was named the team’s interim defensive coordinator Nov. 7 after Tim Tibesar was fired following the double-overtime loss at Colorado. The Beavers’ defense held Stanford and Arizona State to a combined 496 yards in his first two games. The 230 given up by OSU versus Stanford marks the lowest offensive total by a Pac-12 opponent in Smith’s tenure as head coach.

“I am humbled and honored to be named defensive coordinator at Oregon State,” Bray said. “I love this place, and I love the student-athletes that I am privileged to work with every day. I am excited to work with our great coaching staff to help us get better every day. I want to thank (athletic director) Scott Barnes and Coach Smith for believing in me for this opportunity.”

Bray, an OSU assistant head coach who oversees the linebackers, told the media Monday that he hadn't really thought about the future and whether or not he would be promoted to the permanent defensive coordinator position.

“The good thing is there’s always something to do. The work you’ve got to do, whether it’s game planning, coaching, recruiting," he said. "You stay so busy it really hasn’t been a big thought for me. The biggest thing is it will be what it will. As long as we take care of business, things will work out no matter what.”

Bray is in his seventh year overall on the sideline at Oregon State, and fourth season as an assistant coach under Smith. OSU’s linebackers have made their mark in the Pac-12 since; Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was named an All-American in 2019 while Avery Roberts, who has 128 tackles this season, is aiming to lead the Pac-12 in back-to-back seasons. He led the conference with 69 during the shortened 2020 season.

The trip to Los Angeles marks his ninth bowl appearance. He made three as a player — and was the 2004 Insight Bowl MVP — with the Beavers, and the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is his third on the OSU staff, following the 2012 Alamo Bowl and 2013 Hawaii Bowl.

Bray made 34 career starts at OSU, all consecutively, from 2002-05, and remains as the program’s No. 6 all-time tackler with 337 in his career.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

