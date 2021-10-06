OSU football: Colletto finds success while carrying a lot on his plate

Colletto made one start at quarterback in 2018, in an overtime win at Colorado. He made the move to linebacker the following spring but continued to see some time at quarterback.

It was the 2020 season where he fully emerged as a two-way player. He rushed 15 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns in OSU’s seven games while also making 14 tackles.

Most of Colletto’s runs are straight-ahead dives to gain a yard or two. Clearly, he isn’t afraid to mix it up and get physical.

“I was a little brother and my older brother (Nick) would always pick on me, so I had to get him back. I guess that’s where it originated from and it grew from there.”

That physicality, and his ability to help extend offensive drives, fires up his teammates.

“Especially at inside backer, we love when Jack makes plays,” said OSU’s Avery Roberts. “I always say he’s the best football player on the team. Throw him anywhere and he could play. We take huge pride in Jack’s success and love everything he does.”

Much has changed for Colletto since 2019, when he made the switch to what was expected to be primarily a defensive role. But it became too difficult for the coaching staff to keep him off the field.