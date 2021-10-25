OSU football: Confident in his team, Smith saw potential for a breakthrough season

Jonathan Smith saw before the season the potential for and confidence in his team’s ability to win games, which has led to Oregon State football’s breakthrough this fall.

The Beavers are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play after last Saturday’s 42-34 home win against Utah, a bounce-back effort after the team went into its bye week off a loss at Washington State.

Smith, OSU’s fourth-year head coach, stresses the importance of understanding how difficult it is to win games. But he had belief in his group.

“I think some of that confidence came from the leadership on the team, the experience we’ve had, the continuity of schemes we’ve had in all three phases that we just continue to get better with that,” Smith said. “And I felt like we’ve got some good players. Some guys that played a lot and some that were going to come on the scene. All of that built into the confidence we could win on Saturday.”

The Beavers, who travel to play California (2-5, 1-3) this coming Saturday, have had some game-changing plays on special teams this season. Tight end Luke Musgrave had one of those highlight moments against Utah when he blocked a third-quarter punt and returned it for a touchdown to give Oregon State its first lead the game.