OSU football: Cougars coming off a strong defensive performance in win at Cal

Washington State’s 21-6 win at California last week certainly caught the Oregon State coaching staff’s attention.

The Golden Bears came in averaging nearly 33 points and 478 yards in three previous games against TCU, Sacramento State and Washington. But nothing like that was produced in Berkeley.

Cal scored on its opening drive of the game but not again.

The Cougars allowed just 121 yards rushing on 3.6 yards per attempt and 152 yards passing as Bears quarterback Chase Garbers was 14 of 30 with one interception.

Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) knows it’s in for a challenge as the Beavers get ready for Washington State (2-3, 1-2) in a Pac-12 football game Saturday afternoon in Pullman.

“I think it starts up front with them. They can hold their own on the defensive end, third down, creative. They do an awesome job of taking turnovers, creating havoc that way,” OSU coach Jonathan Smith said this week. “I go back to Cal, and how well Cal had been playing offensively and moving the ball. That was really impressive for Washington State to hold them down like that.”