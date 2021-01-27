OSU football: David Morris medically retires from college football

David Morris burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2017 and appeared to be one of the bright upcoming stars in the Pac-12.
But the Oregon State safety’s career has come to a premature end. Morris has medically retired from college football, school officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Morris, a redshirt junior, played 24 games for the Beavers and made 14 starts during parts of four seasons and earned received all-Pac-12 honorable mention honors as a true freshman.
But injuries left him sidelined during portions of each of the last three seasons. He played just a few snaps during Oregon State’s season-opener against Washington State last fall, and then missed the rest of the season due to injury.
Morris broke both of his feet early in 2018 and took a redshirt year after he missed almost the entire season. He struggled to return to form even after both of those injuries healed, and still played through lingering issues in 2019.
A mixture of physical injuries and COVID-19 testing results kept him out for most of the 2020 campaign, and coach Jonathan Smith said on Dec. 10 that Morris was done for the season after it appeared he would not be healthy enough to play the Beavers’ final two games.
Morris, a Sherwood High grad, finishes his college career with 120 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, an interception and two forced fumbles.
